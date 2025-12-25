Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 25: The 51st Convocation Ceremony of Tribhuvan University was held today in the capital. Of the 89,191 students who passed various levels this year, 16,380 were conferred degrees. At the convocation ceremony held in Kathmandu today, 16,380 students were awarded academic degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral levels.

Among those receiving degrees, 11,234 were bachelor’s level graduates, 14 were postgraduate diploma holders, 4,860 were master’s graduates, 120 received the degree of MPhil (Philosophy), and 152 were awarded PhD degrees. During the ceremony, 22 students from various faculties who achieved the highest results were honored with convocation medals.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister and Chancellor of the University, Sushila Karki, urged graduates to link knowledge with service, skills with integrity, and success with contributions to society. She noted that with more than 400,000 students, Tribhuvan University faces the challenge of providing quality education while maintaining a proper teacher–student ratio.

As the chief guest of the ceremony, Professor Dr. Takaaki Kajita, the 2015 Nobel Prize winner in Physics, said that his continued pursuit of research, inquiry, and study even after earning his doctorate enabled him to develop the capacity to receive the Nobel Prize.

At the ceremony, Minister for Education, Science and Technology and Pro-Chancellor of the University, Mahabir Pun, emphasized that in today’s world people are asked not “Which degree do you have?” but rather “What can you do?” Therefore, he stressed the need to apply one’s knowledge and skills toward transforming society.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Deepak Aryal stated that convocation marks the beginning of students’ bright future and expressed the view that the theoretical knowledge they have acquired should now be put into practical application.

People’s News Monitoring Service.