Kathmandu, Dec 25: Tribhuvan University is holding its 51st convocation ceremony today (Thursday).

For the first time in the university’s history, a Nobel Prize winner has been invited as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Deepak Aryal said.

Nobel laureate Japanese professor Takaaki Kajita will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. Kajita, who is affiliated with the University of Tokyo, won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2015.

Vice Chancellor Aryal said all preparations for the convocation have been completed. He said the construction of the venue, seating arrangements for graduating students and their guardians, and other logistical work are in place.

More than 16,300 students are set to graduate at this year’s ceremony. Around 41,000 people, including students and their guardians, are expected to attend.

A total of 89,191 students have passed examinations at various levels, including bachelor’s, master’s, MPhil, and PhD. Of them, 16,380 students have applied to take part in the convocation, Aryal said.

During the ceremony, 11 female students and 14 male students who secured top results across different faculties and levels will receive medals. This year, 14,851 students graduated from humanities, 43,610 from management, 2,335 from law, and 16,467 from education.

