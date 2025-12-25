Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 25: Political leaders have begun gathering for discussions aimed at forming an alternative political force.

Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, Nepali Congress leader Sunil Sharma, and Gen Z campaign figure Sudan Gurung Shah are meeting at a residence in Kupondole owned by Kumar Bane. Campaigner Sagar Dhakal, who has been active in promoting an alternative movement, has also joined the meeting. Gurung had arrived earlier.

RSP chair Lamichhane is accompanied by Asim Shah and Ganesh Karki.

Rabi and Balen had held lengthy talks late Monday night. Today’s meeting expands that discussion by bringing in other political figures.

Earlier reports from the Monday night meeting in Kamalpokhari said Lamichhane proposed that Balen lead the government for now while he heads the party. Another idea discussed was that after the next election, Lamichhane would take charge of the government with Balen in a supporting role. While no firm agreement was reached, leaders close to them said the talks were positive.

Balen Shah has stepped up his political engagement in recent days. After meeting Lamichhane, he has been holding discussions since Wednesday with various political actors and Gen Z activists.

Earlier today, Balen also held talks with Energy Minister Kulman Ghising and other figures.

People’s News Monitoring Service