Kathmandu, Dec 25: The Supreme Court has decided to hear all writ petitions related to the reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives in one consolidated process.

The constitutional bench, headed by Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut and comprising senior justice Sapana Pradhan Malla along with Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, and Nahakul Subedi, ruled that additional petitions filed by eight former Nepali Congress lawmakers will be heard together with earlier cases.

Supreme Court Spokesperson Arjun Prasad Koirala said 57 former Nepali Congress members of the dissolved House have filed a writ seeking the restoration of the lower house. Alongside this, a supplementary petition has been submitted with a request to merge it into the earlier filings made by eight former lawmakers.

The latest petition was lodged by former chief whip Shyam Kumar Ghimire and whip Sushila Thing, both members of the dissolved parliament.

The court has already received written responses from the Office of the President, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Speaker’s Office, and other concerned parties in connection with the 17 earlier writ petitions that had called for the House to be reinstated.

