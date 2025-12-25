Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 25: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has urged graduating students not to forget their responsibility to the nation, humanity, and society, regardless of where they live or work.

Addressing the 51st convocation ceremony held at Tripureshwor Stadium on Thursday, Prime Minister Karki said she was confident that the graduates’ knowledge, hard work, and commitment would contribute positively to building a better future for Nepal and the wider world.

“The degrees you have earned are not only personal achievements,” she said. “They are a form of power that must be used with ethics, honesty, and social responsibility. Wherever you are and whatever field you work in, do not forget humanity, social sensitivity, and your duty to the nation.”

She urged the graduates to link knowledge with service, skills with integrity, and success with contribution to society.

Prime Minister Karki said educated, aware, and responsible citizens play a decisive role in promoting sustainable and inclusive development, social justice, and the protection of democratic values.

People’s News Monitoring Service