Kathmandu, Dec 25: The Election Commission has made public a draft election code of conduct for the upcoming House of Representatives polls scheduled for March 5 and has invited suggestions from stakeholders.

Prepared under Section 22 of the Election Commission Act, 2016, the draft aims to regulate election activities and ensure the polls remain fair, transparent, and cost-conscious. The proposed code contains 10 chapters and five schedules. Once enforced, it will replace the code of conduct that was in force during the 2019 elections.

The draft includes provisions to discourage violations, including the possibility of publicly naming those who breach the rules. Political parties contesting the election will also be required to publish their election manifestos.

Six Parties Deregistered

In a separate decision, the Election Commission has cancelled the registration of six political parties for failing to clear mandatory fines.

Citing Section 12 of the Political Parties Act, 2016, the commission said the parties were removed from its registry after they did not comply with financial obligations. The deregistered parties are Aam Aadmi Party Nepal, Nepal Communist Party (Loktantrik), Nepal Rastrabadi Party, Aadhunik Nepal Samajwadi Party, Nepal Communist Party (Gaurabhshali), and Maoist Janamukti Party.

With this move, the number of political parties officially registered with the Election Commission now stands at 137.

People’s News Monitoring Service