Biratnagar, Dec 25: The Birat Trade Expo, organized by the Morang Industry and Trade Association, was inaugurated by Finance Minister Rameshwar Prasad Khanal.

The opening ceremony on Wednesday was attended by Koshi Province Tourism Minister Sadanand Mandal, Biratnagar Metropolitan City Mayor Nagesh Koirala, representatives of various political parties, industrialists, traders, and other guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Finance Minister Khanal said such industrial and trade expos help promote domestic products, attract investment, and strengthen the local economy. “Economic activities driven by the private sector keep the economy moving,” he said.

According to the organizers, the expo will run until Mangsir 19. Around 200,000 visitors are expected, with business transactions estimated at about Rs 2 billion.

The expo will remain open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. It features stalls showcasing domestic and foreign products, industrial goods, agriculture, and technology. The Morang Industry and Trade Association said the expo aims to create direct links between industrialists, traders, and consumers.

