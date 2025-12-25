Spread the love

By Babbler

UML Chair K.P. Sharma Oli secured a third consecutive term as party chairman at the party’s 11th National Convention. He employed all available instruments of power and authority to ensure his victory, despite strong internal opposition. In the process, Oli disregarded established party norms, including the age bar, exposing the extent of his power-centric political ambition.

Following his victory, Oli has further displayed an attitude suggesting that he considers himself above the law. He reportedly instructed party cadres to paralyze the country should any legal action be initiated against him. Meanwhile, the probe commission investigating the September 8 and 9 incidents—during which 76 people lost their lives—has decided to summon Oli for a statement. Oli, who was the sitting prime minister at the time, has refused to appear before the commission, behaving as though he is beyond accountability. Such conduct reflects a style of governance that increasingly resembles gunda raj rather than democratic leadership.

These actions lead to a troubling conclusion: Oli appears unable to evolve into a statesman. Instead, his behavior suggests that of a gang leader—one who violates laws while enjoying unchecked power.

Elephant Diplomacy

RPP leader Khusbu Oli stated that Nepal gifted a pair of young elephants to Qatar as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. However, Oli also noted that Nepal could have benefited far more had its leadership strategically lobbied for foreign direct investment (FDI) from Qatar. India, by contrast, has successfully attracted massive Qatari investment.

Nepal had similar opportunities, but instead of pursuing national interest, leaders appear to have prioritized personal gains. This episode starkly illustrates the incapacity and short-sightedness of Nepal’s political leadership.

Is President Paudel India’s Agent?

Former Nepal Army General Dr. Prem Singh Basnyat has accused sitting President Ramchandra Paudel of acting as an Indian agent, alleging that he supplied confidential documents to Indian authorities. On September 9, when the Gen-Z unrest turned violent and public and private properties were set ablaze, the President was relocated to a nearby Nepal Army barrack for his safety.

At that critical moment, the mobilization of the Nepal Army was essential to restore order. However, as President and Supreme Commander of the Nepal Army, Paudel allegedly delayed declaring an emergency—thereby obstructing timely deployment of the Army. This delay, critics argue, resulted in significant national losses.

Basnyat further claimed that instead of making an independent decision, Paudel contacted various channels in India before authorizing Army mobilization through a curfew order. The retired general went so far as to label Paudel a traitor, stating that such actions would have warranted punishment in other countries.

The question remains: do other Nepalis agree with General Basnyat’s assessment?

Courtesy: Social Networks

Unbelievable scene in India!

Eight thousand people are competing for just 187 positions in the Odisha State National Guard. Due to the overwhelming number of candidates, the examination was conducted on an airport runway.

—Prem Gharti Magar

Chinese border security personnel do not step even an inch into Nepal’s territory. But Indian security forces roam freely inside Nepali land carrying weapons. What are the Government of Nepal and border security agencies waiting for?

—Ekraj Niraula

Even after the success of Part 1 of the Zen Z movement, dark foreign clouds continue to loom over the country. If there is no safe landing this time, Part 2 will be even more frightening. So-called Zen Z youth leaders should remain alert, as the scriptwriter plans Bangladesh-like events in Part 2. The nation is heading toward a deeper crisis.

—Nabin

Political industries cannot be called political parties. Political industrialists cannot be political leaders.

—Parshuram Kaphle

The situation has reached a point where neither the people of Nepal nor even animals can survive without going abroad.

—Somraj Pathak

The role of UNHCR in Nepal is increasingly appearing questionable. While humanitarian assistance is vital, greater clarity is needed regarding decision-making processes, transparency, and long-term impact. Without respect for local sensitivities and national interests, the activities of external institutions raise serious social and political concerns. It is now imperative for the Government of Nepal and civil society to clearly define the scope and responsibilities of such organizations.

—Deepak Raj Joshi

Our national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, is only 13 years younger than Ethiopian Airlines (established in 1945), yet Ethiopian Airlines already operates 160 modern aircraft. According to recently published news, it has already placed orders for another 120 new aircraft.

Aggressively expanding both its domestic and international networks, Ethiopian Airlines carries more than 19 million passengers annually. According to the latest financial statements available online, in fiscal year 2021/22 it earned a net profit of USD 937 million. Working with a plan to maintain dominance in the domestic and overall African aviation market, this airline today has the capacity to compete strongly with the world’s major airlines.

One of the main reasons for the success of this airline, which is fully owned by the Ethiopian government, is its autonomous management, which has been able to operate free from political interference.

Ethiopian Airlines has demonstrated that an airline from a developing country can also establish itself as a world-class service provider.

Then is the revival of our Nepal Airlines—which is incurring losses of more than one billion rupees annually—not possible? Of course it is, if we are ready to learn. With willpower, proper planning, determination, and professional leadership!

–Sharad Raj Pathak

No difference was seen between a political party and a party palace!

They gathered, ate and drank, and then left!!

–Madhu Raman Acharya

The people want a change in the system. Will elections make that possible? Meanwhile, the same old leaders dominate the parties, who have failed to satisfy the people and guide the country.

–-Ram Kumar Panday

In an election that shouldn’t even happen, many opportunists have started emerging as candidates. My candidacy, however, is selflessly for an “active monarchy”! Only an active monarchy can save the country; all others are pawns of foreign powers!

—Suresh Pd. Acharya

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha