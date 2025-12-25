Spread the love

Due to the wrong economic policy of the government Nepal has plunged into grivet economic crisis. The value of NC and IC has lost reliability. Soon the government is again compelled to devaluate Nepalese currency.

The Basket system followed for a decade has failed and end the dramatic devaluation and revaluation. This has strengthened the value of I.C. The value of Nepalese currency is left under the control of I.C. revolving round its periphery. I.C. itself is facing crisis, India devaluated I.C. and the symptom shows that in need further devaluation.

People’s Review, 3 September 1991.