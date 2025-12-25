Spread the love

The government formed after the September 8–9 Gen Z unrest has now completed 100 days in office, yet it has achieved little beyond pledges to hold elections on March 5, 2026. Born of public anger and youthful mobilization, the administration was expected to act decisively on justice, accountability, and reform. Instead, it remains largely inert.

The unrest claimed 76 Nepali lives, including 45 active Gen Z representatives. Protest leaders demanded accountability for the excessive use of force, alleging deliberate targeting of vital body parts. Many injured activists continue treatment, yet no meaningful progress toward justice has been made, deepening public disillusionment.

Ending corruption was another key demand. Prime Minister Sushila Karki, before taking office, pledged to eradicate corruption within five days. Once in power, however, she has claimed the government lacks the mandate to act beyond election preparation. This retreat has weakened public confidence and highlighted a lack of political will.

Former Prime Minister and UML Chair K.P. Sharma Oli, widely seen as morally responsible for the deaths, reportedly warned of nationwide disruption if accountability measures were pursued, exposing the government’s inability to confront entrenched power structures.

Meanwhile, veteran political leaders are regrouping, and old political forces are positioning themselves for the upcoming elections. Citizens see little evidence of meaningful change, and the post-unrest political landscape remains disturbingly familiar.

External influence adds another layer of concern. Critics argue Nepal risks becoming a battleground for competing foreign interests, further endangering its strategic autonomy.

Elections alone cannot resolve Nepal’s deep-rooted crisis. What is urgently needed are credible reforms—accountability, institutional integrity, and constitutional adjustments that reflect national consensus. Without these, the sacrifices of September 8–9 risk fading into yet another forgotten chapter of Nepal’s turbulent political history.