By Our Reporter

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has consistently pushed for a broad national understanding around the monarchy, and its recent stance on elections reinforces that position. The party believes that the country can only move forward if there is a clear agreement among three key players: the King, political parties, and the Gen Z generation.

According to RPP leader Rajendra Gurung, elections held on the basis of such an understanding would give the process legitimacy and ensure that the outcome is widely accepted. In the party’s view, elections conducted amid division or political obstruction would risk undermining national stability.

The RPP has also been clear that it opposes any referendum on restoring the monarchy. For the party, the monarchy is not a question to be put to popular vote; it is a matter of national consensus that must be negotiated among political forces and respected institutions. Gurung’s comments at the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Sushila Karki underline this point.

He emphasized that the politics of obstruction has not helped the country move forward in the past, and any meaningful path to progress must focus on compromise and dialogue rather than confrontation. The party has even laid out a roadmap, calling for a new understanding that bridges generational gaps and institutional divides to ensure elections are justified and credible.

What stands out in the RPP’s approach is the emphasis on the Gen Z generation. Recognizing the political awakening and activism of younger Nepalis, the party wants their voices and concerns to be integrated into any discussion on the monarchy and the election process.

By including youth in the framework, the RPP hopes to prevent alienation and create a sense of shared ownership in the country’s political decisions. The party’s insistence on consensus reflects both its cautious approach and its desire to protect the monarchy from becoming a polarizing issue.

Critics may argue that tying elections so closely to a monarchical understanding risks delaying the democratic process or giving undue leverage to the monarchy. But the RPP frames it as a stabilizing step. For them, national unity and the legitimacy of elections are inseparable, and any attempt to move ahead without broad agreement could backfire politically.

In short, the RPP’s stand on the monarchy is strategic. It seeks to safeguard the institution through dialogue, ensure elections are legitimate, and involve younger generations in shaping political decisions. By stressing compromise over confrontation, the party is positioning itself as a bridge between tradition and emerging political forces, aiming for stability in a landscape still prone to division.