Kathmandu, December 24: Global IME Bank Limited and the DAI–Uday Project have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on expanding financial access to various small and micro enterprises in Koshi Province.

The MoU was signed by Surendra Raj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, and Arun Rana, Chief of Party of the Project.

Following the agreement, the Bank expects that various small and micro businesses operating in Koshi Province will receive easier access to credit, enabling enterprises and entrepreneurs who lack investment capital to expand their businesses and increase employment opportunities.

As per the agreement, enterprises and businesses selected by the DAI–Uday Project will be able to easily access loans from all branches of Global IME Bank in Koshi Province.

The DAI–Uday Project has been operating in all districts of Koshi Province with technical support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning of Koshi Province, as part of a bilateral initiative of the Government of Nepal and the Government of Switzerland.

The project has been creating a conducive environment for access to financial resources and business growth in sectors such as renewable energy, agro-processing, IT, tourism, and manufacturing industries in Koshi Province.

Global IME Bank has received recognition in various categories from renowned national and international institutions. The Bank has won prestigious awards such as Bank of the Year 2014, Best Internet Bank 2016, Best Bank Nepal 2024 and 2025, Euromoney Award for Excellence 2022, 2024 and 2025, Best Bank ESG Nepal 2024, and Best Employer.

Global IME Bank is the first private-sector commercial bank with a branch network covering all 77 districts of the country.

With 352 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 150 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and three foreign representative offices, the Bank has been providing excellent services to customers through more than 1,000 service centers.

The Bank has been providing financial services to Nepali citizens worldwide through remittance services.

Through remittance operations from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, and Jordan, the Bank has been contributing to Nepal’s economic prosperity.