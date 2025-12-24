Spread the love

By Our Reporter

The Nepali Congress (NC) is showing early signs of internal strain as the party approaches its 15th General Convention. The anti-establishment faction that had rallied behind Shekhar Koirala at the 14th General Convention is beginning to show cracks, raising the prospect of factionalism affecting the party’s cohesion.

Koirala, who contested the presidency previously, has reiterated his intention to run again, but a new fault line has emerged with Gagan Kumar Thapa, elected general secretary from the same camp, announcing his own bid for the top post. This shift threatens the unity that the anti-establishment faction had briefly achieved.

Earlier understandings between Koirala and Thapa, under which Thapa would support Koirala’s presidential campaign in exchange for being proposed as parliamentary party leader, now appear to be unraveling. The delay of the convention, originally scheduled for January 10, only adds to uncertainty.

Leaders are already reaching out to cadres across the country, eyeing key positions including president, vice presidents, general secretary, and joint general secretaries. Fluid alliances and growing ambitions suggest that more than two dozen leaders are positioning themselves for leadership roles, with nearly a dozen considering a presidential run.

The NC also faces procedural and logistical challenges, including delays in distributing active membership, which underpins the general convention process. With the House of Representatives election slated for March 5, completing the convention on time is in question. Meanwhile, President Sher Bahadur Deuba, barred by party statute from seeking another term, has stepped back from active politics, leaving Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka as acting president.

Top leadership aspirants now include Shekhar Koirala, acting president Khadka, former vice presidents Gopal Man Shrestha, Bimalendra Nidhi, Prakash Man Singh, former general secretaries Shashank Koirala and Krishna Prasad Sitaula, alongside Gagan Kumar Thapa. Other potential contenders for various office-bearer positions include Chandra Bhandari, Kalyan Gurung, Bishwa Prakash Sharma, Bal Krishna Khand, NP Saud, Minendra Rijal, Prakash Sharan Mahat, Pradeep Paudel, Badri Pandey, Mahalaxmi Upadhyay, Bhishma Raj Angdembe, Ramesh Lekhak, Gururaj Ghimire, Nain Singh Mahar, Kundan Raj Kafle, and Arzu Rana Deuba. Incumbent joint general secretaries such as Dila Sangraula, Yogendra Chaudhary, Prakash Rasaili, and Sunil Sharma are expected to seek re-election, with Sharma leaving the option open for general secretary.

The risk of deepening of cracks in Gagan-Shekhar faction looms large, particularly if competing ambitions and unresolved rivalries intensify. The party’s internal contest, while democratic in nature, could strain NC’s unity and influence its performance in upcoming elections. Even as national politics shifts, including discussions between Deuba and UML Chair KP Sharma Oli on HoR reinstatement and the National Assembly elections, the NC must navigate its own internal turbulence to maintain credibility and cohesion.