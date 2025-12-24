Spread the love

By Shanta Ghimire American tech giants (“Big Tech”), with a market capitalization of trillions of dollars, are gradually turning into “puppeteers” of global scale, capable of controlling digital infrastructure, affecting public discourse, local legislation and business environment. This is especially evident in the information space of the EU states. Against this background, European leaders are discussing the adoption of the “Code of Practice” in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), according to which the activities of “Big Tech” will be regulated by certain norms. The main claims are related to the fact that US corporations have disproportionate influence, suppressing the work of independent European players. Experts fear that the GaFam Group of Companies (Gafam–Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft) may use administrative pressure levers to adopt “convenient” regulatory documents, which later will increase the risk of mass processing of personal data of European citizens, establishing digital control, as well as increasing dependence on foreign providers. Thus, the Meta Corporation is already actively using the tracking tools for Internet users. On websites and in their applications, the company uses the so-called “pixel tracking” through which personal data is collected. European human rights organizations accused the German intelligence services of cooperating with the American company Palantir, from which they received software for mass surveillance. With the help of such software, German specialists create detailed profiles of people, combining information from various sources, including telephone messages and activity on social networks. Europe is gradually losing technological competitiveness, as it has relied on American solutions for too long. Insufficient efficiency of investment and technological policy prevented the creation of competing information platforms. Such dependence poses a direct threat to national and pan-European digital security. Bit TEK corporations, controlling infrastructure, data flows and regional services, are able to exert a disproportionate political and economic impact on decision-making.