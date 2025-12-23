Spread the love

Washington, Dec 23: Donald Trump has reignited tensions with Denmark by appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, the Arctic island he has previously suggested the US might annex.

Trump told the BBC that Greenland is essential for “national protection” and that the US “has to have it,” adding that Landry would “lead the charge” in this new role.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Copenhagen. Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called the appointment “deeply upsetting” and stressed that Washington must respect Danish sovereignty.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen echoed this, saying the island must “decide our own future” and that its territorial integrity must be respected. Landry, meanwhile, described the role on social media as a “volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US.”

Trump’s interest in Greenland, revived since his return to the White House in January, is driven by its strategic location and mineral resources. He has suggested that the US might use force to secure control if necessary, citing potential threats from Chinese and Russian ships.

While Greenland has extensive self-government, Denmark retains responsibility for defense and foreign policy. Most Greenlanders favor eventual independence from Denmark, with overwhelming opposition to becoming part of the US.

The EU has expressed support for Denmark, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stating solidarity with Copenhagen and Greenland. Analysts note that the appointment reflects US assumptions that Greenland can be treated separately from Denmark, and signals Trump’s continued ambition to expand influence over strategic territories.

Envoy roles do not require host-country approval, making Landry’s position informal but symbolically provocative. Trump previously attempted to buy Greenland in 2019, a proposal rejected by both Denmark and the Greenlandic government, which declared, “Greenland is not for sale.” The latest move underscores Trump’s persistence in asserting US claims over the island and his broader aim to strengthen US influence across the Western Hemisphere.

