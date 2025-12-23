Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 23: The Trump administration has recalled the U.S. Ambassador to Nepal, D.R. Thompson, who was appointed by the Joe Biden administration.

According to a report published on Monday by the Associated Press (AP) from Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has recalled at least 29 ambassadors and senior diplomats, including the U.S. ambassador to Nepal. They have already been informed that their terms will end in January.

According to AP, in addition to Kathmandu, the Trump administration has also recalled its ambassador from Sri Lanka.

Thompson was appointed as the U.S. ambassador to Nepal in March 2022. He presented his credentials to then-President Bidya Devi Bhandari in October 2022. He has more than 28 years of experience working in U.S. diplomacy.

The United States has not yet formally informed the Government of Nepal about his recall.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s immediate neighbor and emerging superpower, China, has also recalled its Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song. Song is returning home on December 24.

Reports state that Ambassador Chen is returning after being promoted to the post of Director General of the Asian Department at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Beijing has not yet publicly announced who his successor will be.

Chen arrived in Kathmandu in January 2023 to assume his diplomatic responsibilities.

People’s News Monitoring Service.