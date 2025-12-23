Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 23: The Russian Embassy in Kathmandu on Monday, December 22, organized an interaction program with media professionals on contemporary issues.

In his opening remarks, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Andrei Kiselenko highlighted Nepal–Russia diplomatic relations and the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Kiselenko acknowledged the Nepali media’s significant contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and expressed hope for continued support from the media in the days ahead.

The interaction program was organized to coincide with the New Year celebrations and Russian Christmas, which will be observed on January 7, 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service.