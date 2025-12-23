Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 23: Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah met on Monday for talks that centred on current politics and the idea of collaborating in future elections.

RSP spokesperson Manish Jha stated that the discussion took place at the Kamalpokhari residence of RSP central committee member Asim Shah. People familiar with the meeting said both sides exchanged views on recent political developments and explored ways to coordinate in the coming polls, with cooperation as the main focus.

RSP vice chair DP Aryal joined Lamichhane at the meeting. Mayor Shah was represented by his aide and dialogue team coordinator, Kumar Ben.

Lamichhane has stepped up political meetings after securing bail in the cooperative fraud case. The meeting with Mayor Shah is seen as one of his major political engagements since his release.

A day earlier, Lamichhane had called on Prime Minister Sushila Karki. After that meeting, he said the RSP would continue to back the present government.

After the meeting, both leaders left the venue in the same vehicle.

People’s News Monitoring Service