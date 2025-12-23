Spread the love

Dhading, Dec 23: Preparations are underway to build the Budhigandaki Hydropower Projects ‘A’ and ‘B’ in Gorkha, which together will generate 329.4 MW of electricity. Budhigandaki ‘A’ is designed for 103.4 MW, while Budhigandaki ‘B’ will produce 226 MW, according to project engineer Durgesh Magar. Both projects are promoted by Naulo Nepal Hydro Electric Company Pvt. Ltd.

Budhigandaki ‘A’ will cost Rs 31.32 billion and feature a dam at Lusyang, Dharche-3. Water will be diverted through a 4 km tunnel to a powerhouse at Machhakhola, dropping 111 meters to generate electricity using run-of-the-river technology. Power from Machhakhola will be transmitted to Budhigandaki ‘B’ via a 12.7 km transmission line.

Budhigandaki ‘B’, with an estimated cost of Rs 56.99 billion, will have a dam at Dharche-7, Khanibensi. Water will flow through a 9.5 km tunnel to a powerhouse at Soti, dropping nearly 198 meters to generate power using the same run-of-the-river method.

Magar confirmed that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for both projects are complete. Post-earthquake impact assessments are in progress following initial pre-earthquake surveys. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming dry season, with electricity from both projects transmitted over an 18.5 km line to a substation in Lapa, Dhading.

These projects aim to bolster Nepal’s renewable energy capacity and strengthen regional power supply.

People’s News Monitoring Service