Kathmandu, Dec 23: CPN-UML senior leader, Ishwar Pokharel, who contested for the party chair post in the recently concluded 11th General Convention, has assured party members that the mistakes of the past will not be repeated in the recently concluded UML general convention.

He emphasized that leaders and cadres at all levels seek not surrender, but self-respect. “No one should be sidelined or favored unfairly,” he stated, while warning that unequal or disrespectful treatment from leadership could lead to unpleasant and harmful consequences.

Addressing discussions raised during the convention, Pokharel said the issues brought up, particularly on policy stances and democratization within the party, were presented transparently as part of a “concept paper” and even discussed in the closing session.

He stressed that there is nothing to hide, and both leadership and participants should understand that expectations are for fair and respectful conduct, not submission. He questioned how the party could avoid repeating mistakes that lead to negative outcomes if equality and respect are ignored.

Pokharel also urged members not to be agitated by post-convention meetings or debates. He noted that some leaders had become unsettled over ordinary farewell discussions and the normal exchange of views among competing groups after the convention.

Reflecting on the party’s past, he acknowledged that repeated internal debates had often produced damaging results, creating fear and distress among members. “We are still somewhat wary and affected by the traumas of past disputes. But is it right to remain intimidated by those ghosts of the past? One thing is certain—the unfortunate chapters of the past will not be repeated and will not be allowed to recur,” he wrote on social media.

Through his message, Pokharel aimed to foster unity, encourage respectful engagement, and ensure that the party moves forward without repeating historical conflicts that had previously harmed its cohesion.

People’s News Monitoring Service