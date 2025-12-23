Spread the love

Marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal, the launch event for the “World Intangible Heritage” Himalayas Cultural and Creative Products Promotion and the China-Nepal Cultural Products Kathmandu Sales Center was successfully held on December 23, 2025, in Kathmandu. Co-hosted by the Nepal National Pavilion (China) and the Arniko Society, this event highlighted cultural and economic collaboration between the two nations while showcasing unique intangible cultural heritage products from China’s Himalayan regions.

Key attendees included Jeevan Ram Shrestha, President of the Nepal Olympic Committee and former Minister of Culture, Tourism & Civil Aviation of Nepal; Wang Junfeng, Third Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal; Sushil Prajapati, President of the Arniko Society; Gagan Bista, Deputy Commissioner of Nepal’s National Information Commission; and representatives from cultural, business and educational institutions in both countries, along with over 120 guests from various sectors.

Jeevan Ram Shrestha emphasized that intangible cultural heritage serves as the soul of a nation and a vital bridge for mutual understanding between peoples. He noted that this event, through exhibitions and cultural exchanges, embodies the spirit of people-to-people diplomacy, reinforcing the enduring friendship between Nepal and China.

Rabindra Shakya, President of the Federation of Handicraft Associations of Nepal, highlighted the profound significance of traditional craftsmanship as a living heritage that unites cultures across the Himalayas. He expressed strong optimism that this event would open new pathways for sustainable economic growth and deepen creative collaboration between Nepali and Chinese artisans.

In his speech, Sushil Prajapati emphasized the historical and cultural ties between Nepal and China, reinforced by the Arniko Society’s long-standing role in promoting bilateral cooperation.

Other speakers applauded China’s efforts in preserving intangible cultural heritage and expressed support for expanded cultural and trade exchanges.

Several Chinese enterprises from Tibetan-inhabited regions presented their cultural and creative products, sharing insights on heritage preservation and product innovation. The Nepal National Pavilion introduced the new Kathmandu Sales Center, designed to serve as a permanent platform for distributing Chinese cultural products in Nepal and beyond.

A highlight of the event was the official inauguration ceremony of the Kathmandu exhibition and sales center for China-Nepal cultural and creative products, followed by the signing ceremony of multiple cooperation agreements.

These included partnerships between the Rangbala Intangible Heritage Learning Center (China) and the Arniko Society, and between Ganzi Vocational College and the Nepal National Pavilion, focusing on cultural tourism, talent development, and heritage promotion.

A panel discussion brought together heritage practitioners from both countries to explore topics such as cultural innovation, market adaptation and cross-border collaboration under the theme “Shared Beauty, Shared Heritage: Revitalizing Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Himalayas.”

This event represents the first large-scale introduction of cultural and creative products from China’s Himalayan regions to Nepal. Over the next week, exhibitions and interactive sessions will be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara to further engage the public.

Prior to this, the Nepal National Pavilion has organized eight promotional events in China, generating significant revenue for Nepali products. This latest initiative aims to strengthen two-way cultural trade and deepen mutual understanding between China and Nepal.

The event concluded with an invitation for guests to visit the product exhibition and join a networking reception, celebrating a new chapter in China-Nepal cultural and economic exchange.