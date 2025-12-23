Spread the love

Jhapa, Dec 23: Imports through the Mechi Customs Office in Jhapa reached Rs 20.14 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year, marking a 7.57 per cent increase compared to Rs 18.72 billion during the same period last year, according to Information and Customs Officer Ishwar Kumar Humagain.

While imports rose, exports from Mechi Customs fell, totalling Rs 10.71 billion compared to Rs 11.47 billion in the previous fiscal period. Key exports include cardamom, tea, plywood, veneer sheets, broom grass, ginger, and iron sheets. Major imports are petroleum products, ready-made garments, vegetables, auto parts, cement clinker, cosmetics, coffee, plastics, and footwear.

During this period, the office collected over Rs 6.82 billion in revenue from the combined import and export activity, officials reported

People’s News Monitoring Service