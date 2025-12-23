Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 23: Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said the Election Commission is fully prepared to hold the House of Representatives election on March 5 as scheduled by the government. Speaking at a discussion at Singha Durbar attended by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, EC representatives, political parties, Gen Z leaders, and stakeholders, Bhandari said all major preparations have been completed. “Four and a half months have passed since the election was announced, and now only two months remain. All procedural work is done, with just a few minor tasks pending,” he noted.

He warned that election-day issues could arise if security arrangements are not finalized immediately after nomination registrations, urging the Home Ministry and security agencies to take prompt action. Bhandari also highlighted possible changes in risk categorization, noting that areas previously considered peaceful may now be risky, and vice versa, due to conflicts and power struggles between established and emerging political forces. “I appeal to all stakeholders to cooperate, as elections are the only option to uphold democracy,” he said.

The EC chief confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured the Commission of law and order, and that discussions with the government have addressed all security concerns. He added that procedures, directives, and the election code of conduct have been drafted according to the law, and will be implemented with coordination among parties and the government.

Bhandari also urged political parties to adhere to the current schedule for submitting candidates’ names for the proportional representation system, warning that any changes could disrupt the election process. With limited time and manpower, altering the timeline would create significant challenges, he stressed, reaffirming the Commission’s readiness to conduct the polls as planned.

People’s News Monitoring Service