Kathmandu, Dec 22: The Siddhababa Tunnel, being constructed on the Siddhartha Highway, located in Dobhan, Tinau Rural Municipality-3 of Palpa, has reached 65 percent completion. The project’s financial progress is at 56 percent.

The main tunnel, 1,126 meters long, has been completed. Construction of three bypass tunnels, measuring 151 meters, 161 meters, and 130 meters respectively, has also been finished.

Work is ongoing on access roads leading to the tunnel, cliff protection, retaining walls, and other related structures. In total, 2,398 meters of road upgrades are planned under this project.

To secure the currently operational road from landslides and falling rocks, 780 meters of rock shed with a width of 3.43 meters and a height of 4.4 meters still needs to be constructed. The project authorities have stated that rock shed construction will begin only after vehicles start using the main tunnel.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Physical Infrastructure, Transport and Urban Development Minister Kulman Ghising visited the tunnel site on Sunday and urged that construction be completed within the scheduled timeframe.

Accompanied by Physical Infrastructure and Transport Ministry Secretary Keshav Kumar Sharma, Minister Ghising instructed that any pending issues between the project authorities and contractors be resolved immediately to ensure smooth progress.

