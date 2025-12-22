Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 22: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has recommended eight candidates, including Gen Z youth, Anita Bimali, for the direct election to the House of Representatives from Kathmandu constituency- 4.

Alongside Bimali, the list includes Bhuvan Pathak, Dr. Thakur Mohan Shrestha, Bhimesen Mainali, Champa Adhikari, Punyaprasad Shrestha, Vishal Gurung, and Deepak Prasad Chaulagain.

The House of Representatives election is scheduled for March 5, 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service