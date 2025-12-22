Spread the love

Kathmandu: Durga Prasai, coordinator of the Citizens’ Save Campaign, has warned that elections scheduled for March 5 will not be allowed if the demands raised by his group and the Gen Z youth are not addressed.

Speaking at a press conference in Kathmandu on Sunday, Prasai said the government has been given an ultimatum until December 25 to meet the demands put forward by the campaign.

He urged Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal not to mock them in the name of talks. He also claimed that more than 60 political parties and the Gen Z generation are backing the campaign.

Prasai said, “What I want to tell the Right Honorable Prime Minister and the Home Minister is this: do not toy with us. More than 60 parties are already with us. Gen Z brothers are also on our side in stopping the election.

If our demands and the demands of Gen Z are met, elections can take place again in this country. If not, why hold elections at all? To bring back the same people again? That is why there will be no election on March 5. Preparing for it is meaningless. We have given the government time until the 10th. If the government does not call us and show readiness to fulfill our demands by then, we will not allow the election to take place.”

He also accused the current government, led by Karki, of being formed under a Western design.

People’s News Monitoring Service