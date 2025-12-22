Spread the love

Morang, Dec 22: Nepali Congress central member Dr Shekhar Koirala said the party has started groundwork for the upcoming House of Representatives election, in line with its central committee decision.

Koirala’s statement came after his party has agreed to push a supplemental writ, jointly with the CPN-UML, to the Supreme Court seeking the reinstatement of the House of Representatives. The move came after UML chair KP Sharma Oli had met with Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter’s home.

Speaking at a youth interaction titled “NC’s journey: past, present and future” on Sunday, Dr Koirala discussed the party’s past experience, present challenges, and future direction. He said the party has already made its position clear on participating in the election and sees no alternative to holding the polls on the announced date.

Dr Koirala stressed that a secure environment remains essential for credible elections. He said weapons taken from police offices and inmates who escaped during the September 8 and 9 Gen Z movement must be recovered and brought back under state control. Without restoring order, he said, fair polling would remain difficult.

He also spoke about strengthening internal democracy by increasing youth participation across all tiers of government. He said meaningful representation of young party members at local, provincial, and federal levels could help reduce misuse of power and improve public trust. He added that teachers in community schools should stay away from party politics to protect the education system.

Turning to local issues, Dr Koirala accused the government of sidelining Biratnagar Metropolitan City in budget distribution. He said unequal allocation of resources has held the city back compared to other urban centers.