Kathmandu, Dec 22: The District Administration Office of Kathmandu has decided not to grant permission to the Gen-Z group led by Miraj Dhungana to hold a peaceful protest.

On Sunday, Dhungana’s group announced plans for a peaceful demonstration at Maiti Ghar. After the announcement, the group approached the administration seeking approval, but Chief District Officer (CDO) Ishwar Raj Paudel said permission would not be granted.

CDO Paudel added that even though different factions of the Gen-Z movement submitted letters requesting permission to protest, the administration has decided to deny all requests.

Dhungana’s team had planned the protest for 11 a.m. on Monday at Maiti Ghar. Following their announcement, police increased their deployment in the area. Authorities are also using loudspeakers to instruct anyone coming to protest to obtain proper approval from the District Administration Office.

