Kaathmandu, December 22: The Gen Z Miraj Dhungana group has announced that it will begin protests starting today. Dhungana claimed that the government led by Sushila Karki has already failed, judging by its performance over the past 100 days, and said the movement would begin on Monday.

The Gen Z Miraj Dhungana group, which is dissatisfied with the government, will stage a demonstration at Maitighar from 11 a.m. The protests were announced by various Gen Z groups on the very day the Prime Minister completes 100 days in office, accusing the government they helped form of having “hijacked” Gen Z demands and issues.

The Dhungana group has demanded the suspension of the present constitution, the organization of a round-table conference involving all sectors, the introduction of an interim constitution, the formation of a new constitution-writing body, punishment for all culprits involved in various scams, and accountability for those responsible for the killing of 76 individuals during the Gen Z unrest on September 8 and 9.

He said that the current government has failed to uphold the spirit of the protests held on September 8 and 9.

