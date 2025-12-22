Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 22: The Janapakshya Students’ Union (Pro-people Students’ Union) Nepal has announced an educational strike in the Kathmandu Valley today, pressing an 18-point set of demands. Following the announcement, schools and colleges across the Valley have been left uncertain about whether to operate.

The group leading the strike is reported to be a student wing close to the CPN-Nepal Janapakshya Party.

The union’s main demand calls for an immediate 50 percent cut in fees charged by private schools. Other demands include allowing Nepali students and workers living abroad to vote and ensuring free access to education, among the total 18 points cited while announcing the strike.

Meanwhile, umbrella bodies of private schools, PABSON and NPABSON, have said they have not taken any formal decision in response to the strike.

As private school operators have not officially announced closures, the status of classes and teaching activities today remains uncertain.

People’s News Monitoring Service