Kathmandu, Dec 22: The Rupandehi District Court has allowed former Deputy Inspector General Chhabilal Joshi to walk free after setting bail in a cooperative fraud case. Joshi, who had been held for trial, secured his release by depositing Rs 30 million at Everest Bank.

A single bench of Judge Dilliram Sharma Aryal issued the bail order on Sunday after reviewing the case. Joshi had earlier requested permission to defend himself without remaining in detention. Acting on his plea, the Butwal High Court instructed the district court to take another look at the case and asked for the complete file along with an explanation.

Following that instruction, the Rupandehi District Court reheard the matter on Sunday and cleared the way for Joshi’s release on bail.

Joshi had spent an extended period in custody over allegations linked to the misuse of depositors’ money from the Supreme Cooperative in Butwal. Investigators have accused him of channeling cooperative funds through Gorkha Media Network, which he was operating at the time, and of being involved in organized financial wrongdoing.

The development comes shortly after Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane, who is also named in the same case, was released on bail by the Butwal High Court. Joshi’s bail order was issued two days after Lamichhane regained his freedom through the court process.

People’s News Monitoring Service