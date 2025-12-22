Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 22: Chinese Ambassador Chen Song is returning home on Wednesday (December 24) after completing his tenure in Nepal.

The Chinese Embassy hosted a reception on Sunday, December 21, in honor of Ambassador Chen to bid him farewell.

In a brief note, Ambassador Chen said that his three-year stay in Nepal as the Chinese envoy transformed him from a supporter of Nepal into a lifelong friend of the Nepalese and Chinese people.

In his address, Ambassador Chen said he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Nepal and developed a deep emotional connection with the country and its people.

“Before I came to Nepal, I was a supporter of China-Nepal friendship. Three years later, I can proudly say that I have become a lifelong friend of the Nepalese and Chinese people,” he said.

Citing progress in bilateral relations, Ambassador Chen said that no matter where he is in the future, he would remain committed to advancing China-Nepal relations. “We are cheerful at every step forward in our relations,” he said.

He further pledged to continue supporting cooperation in areas such as education and sports and to help address any challenges in bilateral engagement. Ambassador Chen also thanked the diplomatic community in Nepal, saying their friendship had made his stay richer and more enjoyable.

The ambassador said that he will miss Nepal’s beautiful landscapes and its people.

People’s News Monitoring Service.