Kathmandu, Dec 21: Nepal organized a special side event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to celebrate the second World Meditation Day.

The program, titled “Awakening the Mind: Pathways to Peace, Health, and Harmony,” was co-hosted by Nepal’s Permanent Mission to the UN and the Jeevan Vigyan Foundation.

Held on December 19 at the UN Headquarters, ahead of the official World Meditation Day, Nepal was represented by LP Bhanu Sharma and Ramesh Prasad Nepal from the Jeevan Vigyan Foundation. They highlighted how Jeevan Vigyan, or the science of living, promotes peace and harmony through yoga and meditation.

Speakers emphasized meditation’s role in fostering inner calm, enhancing emotional well-being, and nurturing conscious leadership in the face of global challenges.

The event was part of the UN’s official observance of World Meditation Day, which was formally declared by the UN General Assembly through a resolution on December 6, 2024. Nepal was among the core group of countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Andorra, and Mexico, that helped finalize this resolution.

Attendees included UN Under-Secretary-General Atul Khare, Nepali Permanent Representative to the UN Lok Bahadur Thapa, Jeevan Vigyan Foundation President Devi Guruma, and representatives from multiple countries and communities.

According to a press release by the foundation, the event helped promote global spiritual awareness, including yoga, meditation, and samadhi, all of which have roots in ancient Nepal.

