Kathmandu, Dec 21: The United States deported 75 Nepalis, including six women, in a single day. They were sent to Kathmandu on a chartered aircraft, which landed at Tribhuwan International Airport last Friday.

“Seventy-five Nepalis deported by the United States arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday. They were sent to Kathmandu on a chartered flight,” said Anuj Bhandari, a senior immigration officer at the Immigration Office at Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to Bhandari, the United States has deported 463 Nepalis since Donald Trump took the oath of office as U.S. president for a second term. Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2025. Earlier, on Bhadra 19, the U.S. had similarly deported a large number of Nepalis in a single day.

On that occasion, 37 Nepalis deported by the U.S. arrived in Kathmandu on a chartered aircraft. Likewise, on Jestha 25, 2082 BS, another group of 37 Nepalis deported together by the U.S. arrived in Kathmandu. They were also sent to Nepal on a chartered flight.

The United States has said that Nepali citizens who fail to establish a legal basis to stay in the country are deported. The U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu usually informs the Department of Immigration a few days before the deportees arrive in Kathmandu.

After arriving at Tribhuvan International Airport, they are handed over to the Nepal Police. Most of those deported had gone to the U.S. through illegal routes. For this reason, the police conduct necessary questioning.

The police mainly collect information from them about those who sent them to the U.S., often human traffickers. The U.S. has accused the deportees of entering the country illegally, staying with wrongful intent, and residing without a visa.

During his presidential election campaign, Trump had announced stricter measures against immigrants. Immediately after taking the oath of office, he signed an executive order related to the removal of illegal immigrants.

Following this, the Trump administration released a list of 1,445,549 immigrants slated for deportation, including 1,365 Nepalis. All were accused of living in the U.S. illegally.

In 2024, the United States deported 35 Nepalis. People’s News Monitoring Service