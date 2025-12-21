Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 21: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said people should not forget their traditions and culture. She said it would be appropriate for government employees to wear traditional attire at least one day a week in government offices.

During a meeting with a delegation from Tamu Hyul Chhoj Dheem Gurung National Council, Prime Minister Karki said some societies are now searching for their identity. In the name of modernity, people are losing their originality.

Many no longer know what their real identity is. She said Nepalis, in contrast, have a strong sense of belonging, with diverse indigenous cultures and traditions that must be preserved. She added that it may be worth thinking about a system where government offices allow traditional attire once or twice a week.

Members of the council attended the meeting wearing traditional Gurung attire. Prime Minister Karki praised their dress.

She also said that while harmful practices within culture should be gradually removed, people should not abandon their original traditions and traditional dress.

The council also invited Prime Minister Karki to attend the upcoming Tamu Lhosar program scheduled for Poush 15 as the chief guest. The invitation was read out by the council’s general secretary, Raju Gurung.

People’s News Monitoring Service