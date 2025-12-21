Spread the love

Biratnagar, Dec 21: An intern doctor has died while receiving treatment after falling from a building at Nobel Medical College in Biratnagar.

According to police, 34-year-old Amit Yadav fell from the fifth floor of a building near the main gate of Nobel Medical College around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Originally from Jagdari, Ward No. 9, Rajbiraj Municipality in Saptari, he fell to the ground from the fifth floor.

He suffered serious head injuries and was immediately admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward. Dipesh Rai, the administrator of Nobel Teaching Hospital, confirmed that Yadav passed away during treatment this morning.

Yadav was an MBBS intern doctor at the same medical college.

People’s News Monitoring Service