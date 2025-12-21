Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 21: Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narasingha KC has said that amending the Constitution is indispensable to resolve the current crisis.

Recalling the various changes that have taken place in Nepal, KC, a former minister, said that constitutional amendment through consensus on major national agendas has become unavoidable.

Writing on social media, KC said that a “Constitution Reform Recommendation Commission” should be formed under the leadership of a former Chief Justice and nationally renowned figures, and that the Constitution should be amended through an all-sector roundtable conference based on the commission’s recommendations, with consensus on major national agendas.

“For the supreme national interest, what is now required is far-sighted political stability and broad national unity. For that, government-level formal dialogue alone is not sufficient. Forming a ‘Constitution Reform Recommendation Commission’ comprising former Chief Justices and nationally renowned independent personalities, and amending the Constitution through an all-sector roundtable conference based on its recommendations, with consensus on major national agendas, is today an unavoidable national necessity. The government must become serious about this at the earliest. Only through contributions from all sides of the nation can the country be freed from perpetual unproductive disputes and controversies, and the people ensured peace, security, prosperity, and harmony,” KC said.

KC stressed that elections alone, under the status quo, cannot resolve the current problems at a time when the country is suffering from an all-round crisis, mistrust, and widespread despair, and therefore proposed constitutional amendment as the solution.

“Today, the country is gripped by an all-round crisis, mistrust, and widespread frustration. Identifying its causes and finding a clear path to solutions is today’s foremost duty. Parliamentary elections under the status quo or technical measures alone cannot sustainably resolve these accumulated complex problems; rather, there is a risk that instability will further increase. Patchwork measures cannot break the decades-long cycle of instability,” he said.

KC also referred to a series of events—from the historical ‘Makay Parva’ to the Gen Z movement—while discussing Nepal’s political transformation.

People’s News Monitoring Service.