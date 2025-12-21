Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 21: Ram Ashish Yadav, the chief whip of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal, has been elected Speaker of the Madhes Provincial Assembly.

Yadav, who was the candidate of the seven-party alliance, was elected in today’s Provincial Assembly meeting. Deputy Speaker Babita Raut Ishar announced the result, stating that out of 96 Assembly members present, Yadav received 72 votes in favor and 24 votes against, and was therefore declared elected.

Earlier, Nepali Congress lawmaker Birendra Prasad Singh had proposed Yadav’s name for the post of Speaker. Yadav was elected for a second consecutive term through direct election from Dhanusha constituency No. 2 (B).

People’s News Monitoring Service.