Kathmandu, Dec 21: With the House of Representatives election set for March 4, just 74 days away, the Election Commission has moved to sharply restrict the use of vehicles during the campaign period through its proposed code of conduct.

Under the draft provisions, candidates will be barred from using any vehicle unless they first obtain formal approval. Campaigning or displaying election materials using unapproved vehicles will be treated as a violation, leading to seizure of the vehicle and further action. Traffic police or other security agencies will be required to detain such vehicles and report the matter to the District Code of Conduct Monitoring Committee.

The draft allows limited vehicle use only with permission from the election officer. Candidates may operate no more than two vehicles within their constituency or place of candidacy. The vehicles must be two wheelers, three wheelers, or four wheelers running on electricity or passenger fuel, as specified by the commission. In places where motor vehicles cannot reach, candidates may use up to four horses.

Vehicles bearing foreign registration plates are completely banned, with the draft making it clear that no approval will be issued for their use. Political parties will also have to follow a formal approval process and may use only the number and type of vehicles authorised by the commission. Any modification to the appearance or structure of vehicles has been prohibited.

The code further states that vehicles approved for one party or candidate cannot be shared with others. It also strictly forbids the use of authorised vehicles to transport voters. Exceptions may be granted, however, if the election officer permits vehicle use for voters who are pregnant, new mothers, women carrying infants, people in mourning, persons with physical limitations or disabilities, and senior citizens unable to walk.

In addition, the draft requires political parties to submit the name of their chief campaigner to the commission. Only those approved as chief campaigners will be allowed to use helicopters during the campaign.

People’s News Monitoring Service