Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 21: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) staged a major rally in the capital on Saturday, asserting its commitment to elections on March 5, 2026. Addressing supporters at Bhrikutimandap, NCP leaders stressed that while the party would participate fully in the polls, any attempt to postpone the election would not be tolerated. The rally marked the NCP’s first major power show in Kathmandu since its formation through the merger of the Maoist Centre, CPN Unified Socialist, and other leftist forces, following earlier unity events in seven cities.

Former Prime Minister and NCP coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal warned the government against delaying elections under any pretext, noting that repeated violations of the Constitution have already occurred.

He said the party facilitated the formation of the current interim government despite partial constitutional breaches, but further postponement would be unacceptable. Dahal urged authorities to ensure a smooth election process, emphasizing that the NCP seeks peaceful polls but will respond if the Constitution is undermined again.

Targeting newly formed parties, Dahal criticized those lacking a history of struggle or ideological grounding for using the language of revenge and social media stunts to undermine established parties.

He highlighted the party’s roots in the people’s war and mass movements and cautioned that the public support witnessed nationwide—from Dhangadhi to Kathmandu—must not be underestimated. Dahal warned that any constitutional manipulation would mobilize the party across all 77 districts. He recalled the NCP’s role in ending the 250-year-old monarchy and establishing a republic, asserting that the party is now the country’s leading political force.

Dahal also critiqued emerging parties and independents for spreading confusion under the guise of Gen Z politics, exploiting social media without ideology or vision. He singled out Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and Dharan Mayor Harka Raj Rai, noting that leaders he once praised as “flowers of democracy” were showing signs of becoming “thorns” if they ignored history and the sacrifices of martyrs.

At the same event, NCP co-coordinator Madhav Nepal called on voters to grant the party a clear mandate. He reaffirmed the party’s support for good governance, anti-corruption measures, and civil rights, noting that thousands of young people are joining the NCP. Nepal pledged to uphold the trust of the younger generation and continue the party’s legacy of struggle and public engagement.

People’s News Monitoring Service