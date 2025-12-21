Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 21: More former lawmakers belonging to the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) representing the Nepali Congress are set to move the Supreme Court, following the CPN-UML’s push for Parliament’s restoration.

The government plans to hold snap elections on March 5. Earlier, 75 UML lawmakers filed a petition seeking revival of the House, which President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved on September 12 on the recommendation of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. The dissolution came in the wake of the Gen Z movement that led to the toppling of KP Sharma Oli’s government and to Karki’s appointment.

“We will be ready with signatures from 65 to 70 of our former lawmakers by Monday,” said Shyam Ghimire, Congress chief whip in the dissolved House. While the Congress has decided to take part in the March 5 polls, it continues to label the dissolution unconstitutional.

On December 9, Ghimire, party whip Sushila Thing, and seven other Congress lawmakers filed a separate petition at the Supreme Court. The court later issued show cause notices to the President’s Office, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Election Commission, the Speaker, and others. That petition, filed in an individual capacity, challenged the appointment of the prime minister, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

Inside the Congress, views differ on seeking court intervention for House restoration. A faction led by general secretary Gagan Thapa has chosen not to sign the petition. Even so, Ghimire said enough signatures have been collected to reach a majority of the dissolved House.

In the 275-member House dissolved in September, a majority requires 138 signatures. Congress leaders say they will join the elections but add that if polls do not take place on March 5, restoring Parliament remains the only way to prevent a constitutional deadlock.

Mahesh Bartaula, former UML chief whip, said at least 63 Congress lawmakers would sign by Monday. These signatures will support a supplementary plea to the UML’s petition. He said the total number of signatories could reach 150, crossing the majority mark, with room to approach individual lawmakers and smaller parties if needed.

Prime Minister Karki, in her 100-day address to the nation, dismissed talk of postponing or canceling the March polls.

The UML says that if Parliament is revived, an all-party government should be formed to steer the country toward fresh elections, without the UML claiming leadership.

Nepali Communist Party coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said elections must be held as scheduled. Privately, party leaders admit House restoration remains an option, even as they back elections. Madhesh-based parties remain undecided, though most lean toward participating, while pressing for a constitutional amendment. (People’s News Monitoring Service)