Kathmandu, December 20: The Nepalese Embassy in Bangladesh organised a program on ‘Nepal-Bangladesh Economic Cooperation’ in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, on December 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted the steady progress made in diverse areas of bilateral economic cooperation, including the recent achievements in power trade, investment, and tourism. Acknowledging the instrumental role of business communities in strengthening relationship between the two countries, he called upon the participants to engage with their Nepali counterparts to further deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

First Secretary Ms. Yojana Bamjan made a comprehensive presentation highlighting key areas of economic cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh. She shed light on the prospects of enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, education, and people-to-people contacts, among others.

Queries and concerns of the participants were addressed in an interactive session following the presentation.

The program also featured remarks by representatives of government agencies and business associations based in Rajshahi. Over 120 participants including representatives of various Chambers of Commerce and Industries, prominent business leaders, travel and tour entrepreneurs, and media persons, among others attended the program.

People’s News Monitoring Service.