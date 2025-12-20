Spread the love

JANAKPURDHAM, Dec 20: Madhes Province Chief Minister Krishna Prasad Yadav has won a vote of confidence in the Provincial Assembly, strengthening his hold on the government.

During a session held on Friday, Yadav secured the backing of 92 lawmakers. Deputy Speaker Babita Raut Ishar announced the result after the voting concluded. The support came mainly from a broad ruling coalition led by the Nepali Congress.

The alliance includes the People’s Socialist Party, Janamat Party, CPN Maoist Centre, Democratic Socialist Party, CPN Unified Socialist, and the Nagarik Unmukti or People’s Freedom Party. In addition, Yadav also received votes from RPP Nepal and the Nepal Sanghiya Samajbadi Party, both of which have one representative each in the Assembly.

The main opposition, CPN UML, voted against the chief minister. Yadav was appointed to the post on December 5 after the seven-party alliance agreed to form the provincial government. In the 105-member Assembly, a chief minister needs at least 54 votes to pass a confidence motion, a mark Yadav crossed comfortably.

The current strength of the Assembly stands as follows: UML has 24 members, Nepali Congress 22, People’s Socialist Party 18, Janamat Party 13, Maoist Centre nine, Democratic Socialist Party eight, and Unified Socialist Party seven. RPP Nepal, Nagarik Unmukti Party, and Nepal Sanghiya Samajbadi Party have one member each.

With the confidence vote secured, Yadav now faces the task of managing a diverse coalition while addressing governance and political stability in the province.

People’s News Monitoring Service