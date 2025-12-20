Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 20: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said the government has taken firm steps to control wasteful spending and strengthen financial discipline during its first 100 days in office.

Addressing the nation on the completion of 100 days of the government formed on September 12 after the Gen Z movement, the prime minister said the state has protected taxpayers’ money by cutting unauthorized and unnecessary benefits enjoyed by some individuals during and even after their time in office.

“Five hundred security personnel and vehicles deployed against established norms have been withdrawn and reassigned to public service,” she said. “We have also reduced the state’s expenditure burden by scrapping 38 unnecessary offices and cutting 323 sanctioned posts.”

Prime Minister Karki said a budget of Rs 119 billion has been reprioritized and redirected toward large-scale development projects.

She said more than 50,000 public complaints have been addressed through the ‘Hello Government’ platform and that the supply of 200 million liters of Melamchi drinking water per day has been ensured in Kathmandu. She also said an additional 101 megawatts of electricity has been added to the national transmission system.

The prime minister said the government has completed all preparations from its side for the upcoming elections and will leave no gap in security arrangements.

She added that the Integrated Election Security Plan has already been approved, and the deployment of the Nepal Army has been ensured as part of the 100-day achievements.

“Of the 1,342 weapons looted during the protests, most have already been recovered, and police have also seized an additional 32 weapons,” Prime Minister Karki said. “A total of 465 damaged police offices have been brought back into operation.”

She further said the government has ensured a budget of Rs 6.73 billion for the Election Commission and amended the voter registration law to guarantee voting rights for 837,000 new young voters even after the election date is announced.

“Today, more than 18.1 million Nepalis hold the key to changing the country’s future,” she said. “The participation of 114 political parties in this process shows how strong the roots of our democracy are. Even with differences in views, we are united to steer the country toward a solution.”

People’s News Monitoring Service



