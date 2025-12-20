Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 20: On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China, and with the aim of deepening practical cooperation in the media sector to jointly chart a new blueprint for communication in the Himalayan region, the Fourth China–Nepal Media Summit 2025 & Symposium on the “Trans-Himalayan Media Coordination Alliance for Public Benefit” was held in Kathmandu on Thursday, December 18.

Organized by the South Asia Network Television Media Group and the Platform of the Potala Magazine, the summit was attended by Nepali and Chinese media professionals and officials.

The summit marked the beginning of a new chapter in cooperation between the two countries, with the objective of unifying voices from both sides of the Himalayas and building a shared information network focused on media and public interest.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel stated that Nepal and China have long maintained a relationship as good neighbors and reaffirmed Nepal’s commitment to the One-China policy. He praised the Chinese government for its continued support for Nepal’s development and social harmony.

Kharel noted that China has made significant contributions to Nepal, particularly in infrastructure development, and highlighted its role in advancing Nepal’s economy, education, health, tourism, culture, and heritage.

The Economic Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Kathmandu also spoke on various dimensions of Nepal–China relations. At the summit, organized by South Asia Network Television and the Nepal–China Media Forum, several speakers addressed the gathering, and in-depth discussions were held on issues of mutual interest involving Nepali and Chinese media organizations.

On the occasion, Nepal–China Media Forum President Kishor Shrestha and Wu Chunfang, Deputy Director of the Europe and Africa Bureau of China Today (CICG), announced the establishment of the Trans-Himalayan Media Coordination Alliance for Public Interest.

People’s News Monitoring Service