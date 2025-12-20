Spread the love

Washington, Dec 20: On November 18, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” directing the Justice Department to release all unclassified documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by December 19.

Lawmakers from both parties criticized the department for not fully releasing the materials, though officials said this is only the first phase, with more expected.

The released documents include numerous photos of former President Bill Clinton, notably a swimming pool image where he is pictured with a woman whose face is obscured, identified by authorities as a victim.

Clinton is also shown in other social settings with Ghislaine Maxwell and, separately, Michael Jackson. Jackson himself appears in several images with Epstein. Previous releases had included photos of Donald Trump and billionaire Bill Gates.

Other prominent figures in the newly released materials include Britain’s Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, musicians Mick Jagger and Diana Ross, and billionaire Richard Branson.

Most images depict social gatherings; none provide proof of sexual misconduct. Notably, the expected “client list” of Epstein’s alleged associates has not emerged.

Many documents remain heavily redacted, and the identities of over 1,200 victims are concealed to protect privacy, ongoing investigations, and national security, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Additional files are expected soon.

The released content includes older FBI complaints, photos of Epstein’s homes and private island, flight logs, and contact lists. Clinton’s spokesperson described the release as politically motivated. While much of the material had been previously leaked or public, the official release has reignited public interest, crashing the Justice Department’s website as millions tried to access it.

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier convicted of sexual crimes, faced charges for trafficking and abusing underage girls and was found dead in a U.S. prison in 2019. Reports indicate Epstein maintained close ties with powerful and high-profile individuals, explaining why much of this information remained hidden for years. The latest images were recovered from his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

People’s News Monitoring Service