Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 20: For the upcoming House of Representatives elections on March 5, 2026, a total of 10,967 polling stations will be established nationwide.

This marks an increase from the 10,892 stations used in the previous elections, with the Election Commission adding 168 new locations to make voting more accessible. Stations that were inconvenient or unused have been relocated to more suitable sites.

The adjustments followed a thorough review, during which errors in station names and addresses were corrected, and affected voters have been reassigned to locations that are easier to reach.

The Election Commission had previously notified the public about this review process.

People’s News Monitoring Service