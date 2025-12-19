Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 19: Ravi Lamichhane, chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), who had been held at Nakhu Prison, has been released. Lamichhane, who arrived in Rupandehi on Friday, was released after completing the required paperwork.

After the Butwal bench of the High Court on Thursday ordered his release on bank guarantee, Lamichhane had gone to Rupandehi today to complete the formal procedures.

Padam Aryal, Information Officer at the Rupandehi District Court, confirmed that Lamichhane was released after completing the necessary documentation.

On Thursday, a joint bench of Judges Basudev Acharya and Tej Narayan Paudel of the Tulsipur High Court, Butwal bench, quashed the District Court’s order of Shrawan 26 and ordered Lamichhane’s release on conditional bail upon furnishing a bank guarantee equal to the claimed amount.

People’s News Monitoring Service.