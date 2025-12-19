Spread the love

Kathmandu: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chair Rabi Lamichhane is set to be released today (Friday). He is being freed following a Thursday order of the High Court of Tulsipur.

Lamichhane, who had been in judicial custody for trial in a cooperative fraud case, will be released after the Butwal bench of the High Court Tulsipur overturned the earlier order of the Rupandehi District Court. The bench comprised Judges Basudev Acharya and Tej Narayan Paudel, who issued the release order.

According to RSP leader Hari Dhakal, Lamichhane will be presented at the Rupandehi District Court in Bhairahawa today. After completing all required procedures, he will be released.

People’s News Monitoring Service