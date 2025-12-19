Spread the love

By P.R. Pradhan

There are two schools of thought regarding Nepal’s political history. One section blames that the partyless Panchayat system was an autocratic political mechanism and that King Mahendra, who introduced it, ruled as an autocrat. Another school of thought argues that Nepal might not have survived as an independent and sovereign nation had King Mahendra not taken over and introduced a political system under his direct leadership.

Yes, it is true that King Mahendra carried out a coup against a Nepali Congress government that enjoyed a two-thirds majority. At the same time, it should not be forgotten that the then government failed to ensure good governance and transparency in the country. Under those circumstances, King Mahendra’s assumption of executive power was seen by many as a compulsion rather than a choice.

Had the political systems and leadership adopted after the abolition of the Panchayat system performed better, one could argue more convincingly that Panchayat was undemocratic. However, Nepal has witnessed the multiparty era since 1990 and the so-called loktantrik republican era since 2008—periods that, in practice, turned out to be among the worst in the nation’s history. In comparison, the Panchayat system can be regarded as the most effective system Nepal adopted.

Moreover, King Mahendra’s visionary leadership not only modernized the nation unified by King Prithvi Narayan Shah the Great but also laid the foundation for development across all sectors of the state. Although King Mahendra’s active rule lasted for less than a decade—from the end of 2017 BS to the beginning of 2028 BS—Nepal emerged during this period as a modern state with international recognition.

Unfortunately, the present federal, republican, and secular system has attempted to erase Nepal’s genuine political history—namely, the unification of Nepal by King Prithvi Narayan Shah and its modernization under King Mahendra. Later, King Birendra proposed declaring Nepal a Zone of Peace (ZoP), a significant national security strategy.

Since the unification of Greater Nepal by King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the country has consistently faced security threats from the south—first from British India and, after 1947, from independent India. History shows that India attempted to undermine or annex Nepal on multiple occasions, and the Nepali monarchs played a decisive role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

The 1990 political movement in Nepal was designed and largely sponsored by India. Similarly, the April 2006 uprising was an Indo-Western plot that resulted in Nepal being declared a secular, federal republic. The infamous 12-point agreement, drafted in New Delhi’s South Block in 2005, was inked between the seven parliamentary parties, while Maoist leaders were directly supported by India, allegedly to dismantle Nepal’s Sanatan civilization.

The Indo-Western (including EU countries) lobby later used political leaders to draft what many describe as a “camel-like” constitution, promulgated in 2015. This constitution failed to deliver stability and instead weakened or destroyed key national institutions, in line with the agenda of external forces.

The youth uprising of September 8 and 9, largely involving Gen-Z individuals below the age of 28, was initially a revolt against the constitution. Unfortunately, it was later hijacked by a Gen-Z faction allegedly operating under American influence. Talks involving Gen-Z representatives linked to the American Embassy Youth Council, the Barbara Foundation, and organizations associated with the Open Society Foundation led by George Soros reportedly focused on saving the constitution by dissolving the House of Representatives. The agreement reached between President Paudel and the pro-American Gen-Z group further deepened political chaos and uncertainty.

It is evident that the March 5 elections cannot resolve Nepal’s prolonged political deadlock; instead, they are likely to add further uncertainty. What the country urgently needs is a broad national roundtable involving traditional forces, including the monarchy, along with all political parties, to forge a national consensus aimed at preserving Nepal’s sovereignty.

Foreign forces never desire a strong and stable Nepal. Therefore, all Nepalis who genuinely love the nation must unite to protect it—a nation historically safeguarded by Nepali monarchs and even the Rana rulers. Poush 1 (December 17) remains significant, as it marks the day King Mahendra assumed responsibility to protect Nepal’s sovereignty. Remembering his remarkable contributions, we pay tribute to the late King Mahendra.